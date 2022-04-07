Over €2,000 raised at Roscrea Book Sale for Ukraine

Pictured are Adrinne Cunningham (SVP Roscrea), George Cunningham and Marie Spencer (SVP) at the Book Sale in support of the Irish Red Cross for Ukraine
Roscrea's community has come out in force to support the people of Ukraine in their darkest hour and a Book Sale to raise funds received a fantastic response.
The New Book Sale was held in the Methodist Hall on Saturday and raised over €2,000 for the Irish Red Cross for Ukraine.
Sales of local studies books donated by local authors, John Feehan, George Cunningham, Willie Hayes, Peter Byrne, Martin Breen of Ennis, and publishers Dovea, Historical Society, FRS, Roscrea Musical Society, Crann, Roscrea People and Roscrea Digest were available.
Organiser of the event, famed Roscrea historian, author and bibliophile, George Cunningham, thanked everyone who attended the Book Sale for their support.
