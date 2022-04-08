Tipperary and Kingdom of Jordan Enterprise Development

Participants in the online meeting to discuss enterprise development between Tipperary and the Kingdom of Jordan
AN online meet took place last week to discuss enterprise development between Tipperary and the Kingdom of Jordan.
Plans are in formation for an enterprise “roadshow” to Jordan for St Patrick`s Week in March 2023 where the best of what Tipperary has to offer will be showcased. County Tipperary Chamber and the Jordan Ireland Business Association agreed to appoint representatives from each organisation to co-ordinate further.
Jordan, officially called the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, is situated at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe and central to this new Tipperary endeavour is Cloughjordan village`s 800 year old historical connection with the Middle Eastern state and the planned visit will also seek to deepen the social and cultural links developed by the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee including the very successful Cloughjordan community group trip to Jordan in October 2019.
