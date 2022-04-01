Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 116 to attend Birr Fly In

The Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 116 operated by CHC (Canadian Holding Company) will be attending this weekend's Fly In at Birr Airfield.

The Fly In, on Saturday April 2, from 10am to 3pm, is being organised by Ormond Flying Club Birr, with all proceeds in aid of St Vincent De Paul.

Rescue 116 Will be Captained by CHC Aaron Hyland, a native of Moate. Last year Aaron won An Oireachtas National Bravery Award for his part in rescuing seven fishermen from a sinking trawler in 12 meter swells off the South coast of Cork.

CHC who operate the Helicopter Search and Rescue contract for the Irish Coast Guard provide day and night services out of four bases (Dublin, Waterford, Shannon, Sligo) and were tasked to a total of 886 missions in 2021. These services include day and night aeromedical support to the island communities, as well as inter-hospital transfers and helicopter emergency medical support to the HSE. The Irish Coast Guard helicopters also assist An Garda Síochána with inland search operations including collaboration with Mountain Rescue Teams in assisting people who experience difficulty on isolated terrain.

Saturday will provide a great opportunity for everyone to see the Sikorsky S92, one of the 5 CHC Helicopters which fly all year round 24/7 in all conditions to save lives and support the other national emergency services.

The array of Aircraft Flying In this year is expected to be a record for the Birr Fly In. For a little taste of what the Fly In is like visit Noel Connolly, one of the pilots who attended last year, at https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=a5T0ZtNXjuU

As well as giving people the opportunity to support the excellent charity that is St Vincent de Paul the Fly In will also be a great family day out.

It will also give interested people the opportunity to find out about some of the activities which Ormand Flying Club is involved in, including: Introductory Flights; Private Pilot Licence training; Commercial Pilot Licence training. "People will be able to speak to our team of industry experts," said the club, "and start their pilot training journey this weekend!"