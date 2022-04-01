Search

01 Apr 2022

New technology to tackle illegal dumping on the way - Lee

New technology to tackle illegal dumping on the way - Lee

New technology developed to tackle illegal dumping is anticipated to make a major difference

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

01 Apr 2022 10:05 AM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea based independent Tipperary County Councillor, Shane Lee told the Tribune that laws permitting the use of CCTV and
other technologies to detect and deter illegal dumpers will almost certainly be introduced before the summer.

‘While there is currently no reason for Councils not to use this means of detecting people who choose to dump rubbish indiscriminately, actually having their use underpinned by legislation strengthens the power of the Council. Without such legislation in place there are data protection concerns that prevents the use of the full range of technology available. New legislation will remove this barrier’ says Cllr. Lee.

‘Illegal dumping and fly-tipping is something I have been working hard to address since I was elected to the Council’ says Cllr. Lee. ‘As well as being unhealthy and unhygienic, it gives a poor image of a town or countryside to both locals and visitors. It undermines the hard work of groups like Tidy Towns who dedicate hundreds of man hours picking up the mess that others leave behind.

‘Knowing that they can and will be detected will make people stop and think twice before dumping rubbish’, Cllr. Lee said.

