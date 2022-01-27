Birr Councillors pleased with Destination Town progress

DESCRIBED by Councillors as one of the most positive and ambitious projects in Birr's modern history, the Destination Town programme of works received strong praise last week.

Praise for the high quality building materials, the attention to detail and the visionary work by the contractor and overseers flowed from the members of Birr Municipal Council when they received an update on the project at their first monthly meeting of 2022 last Tuesday.

In March 2020 €650,000 funding was allocated as part of Fáilte Ireland's Birr Destination Town project, which aims to improve the connectivity between the town's primary attractions and social areas and to create an experience which attracts visitors to stay for several nights.

The key elements of the project see the rejuvenation of Green Street, creating a new entrance to the grounds of Birr Castle from the Green and a new tourist walking trail. So far extensive work has taken place on the enhancement of Green Street - with the installation of granite kerbing and paving, eight new trees with space allocated for their root structure and new modern street lighting.

The next phase will see the ESB return in the next few weeks to remove the poles and overhead lines on the street. Kerbing and paving work will continue on the south side of the street and a brief street closure will be required in February to facilitate kerbing and paving at the Emmet Square end of the street.

The latest update on the new Castle entrance and walking trail are a planning application for the new entrance off The Green was lodged on December 2nd last year. An interpretive strategy for Birr was carried out by Alan Hill that was informed by a significant consultation process which was completed in September.

Failte Ireland are assisting with the next steps that will inform the delivery of a Tourist Walking Trail for the town and are assisting in planning for stakeholder meetings to commence in March.

Cathaoirleach of the Municipal Council, Peter Ormond (FF), told the meeting the project is one of the most positive stories in Birr and that the work so far has been "first class".

The forward thinking of providing space for the root structure of on-street trees to blossom without disturbing the paving as they mature was praised by the Chair, and Cllr Ormond said the next phases of the project "will make Birr grow into a destination town".

Cllr John Carroll (Ind) complimented all the team involved and said in all his years involved in public service he has never seen a contractor "operate with such smoothness". The benefit of the work is already clear for everyone to see, he said, adding he looks forward to when all of Birr's main sites can be visited within a stroll.

Cllr Carroll said the night-time economy must be considered and said a lull in business descends on the town in the summer between 5pm and 8pm and that he hopes the project "might help address the gap there".

Cllr John Clendennen (FG) said the quality of the materials used in the construction ensures the work will stand the test of time and said he would like to see some family orientated street furniture included in the plans.

Cllr Clendennen also suggested the same theme to promote Birr be adopted in neighbouring towns and villages - adding an element of consistency to the marketing and visitor experience.

Cllr John Leahy (Ind) said he hopes the same quality granite kerbing and paving could be used in Kilcormac and said the contractors have handled the works "extremely well throughout".