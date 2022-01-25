Search

25 Jan 2022

Progress on tackling former Rathcabbin composting site

Progress on tackling former Rathcabbin composting site

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council, Cllr Michael O’Meara is pictured here visiting the Shannon Vermicomposting site at Coolross, Rathcabbin last week.

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

25 Jan 2022 6:02 PM

TACKLING the clean-up of the former Shannon Vermicomposting site in Rathcabbin has progressed significantly in the last year and locals are very pleased the job may be completed by the middle of 2023.

People living in and around the North Tipperary village have endured years of worry about pollution and frustration at the pace of the clean-up, but now local Councillors say the finish line is in sight.

Over 1,200 tonnes of waste which was not properly disposed of in Rathcabbin have been extracted and treated before being moved to the Ballaghveny local authority landfill site near Toomevara.

The members of the Nenagh Municipal Council received an update on the clean-up at their first monthly meeting of 2022 last week, prompting Cathaoirleach Michael O'Meara to thank the County Council's Environment Section and Kieran McKenna and his team for doing such a painstaking clean-up.

“They are working seamlessly with the local community and doing really excellent work”, the Chairman said.

“We had some teething problems at the start with the job, but it is going very well now”, he said. Cllr. O'Meara added that the HGV trucks used to transport the waste have had a serious impact on the roads in the area and he hopes remedial works can be carried out to restore the road network.

The removal of waste from the former Shannon vermicomposting facility in Rathcabbin commenced on December 2. It is anticipated for 2022 that it will take about 27 weeks to transfer 16,000 tonnes from Rathcabbin to Ballaghveny landfill.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media