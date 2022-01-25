Overcrowding at UHL is having "horrific consequences" - Morris backs INMO demands

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation are calling for independent review of the constant overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick and local Councillors are backing their demands.

Nenagh based Independent Councillor Séamie Morris told the Tribune today (Tuesday) that overcrowding is having "horrific consequences".

"I am supporting the IMNO call for an independent review of the continuous overcrowding at UHL, which despite 100 beds being added recently the situation is worsening.

"The independent review should include a look at all options in the Mid West region, including reopening 24 hours A&E in Nenagh, Ennis, and St Johns; and also looking at PAMs ( Psychiatric Emergency Response ambulances) which could treat patients with mental health episodes at home", Cllr. Morris said.

"The decentralisation of Accident and Emergency and ICU services to just one site at UHL has not, and will not work, and I am asking for a full independent review of this policy which has had horrific consequences for people in the Mid West.

"I am calling on all Tipperary politicians for their support on this", Cllr. Morris said.

A representative from the INMO was reported recently saying that nurses are “at their wits’ end and their morale is on the floor” at UHL.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called on the health watchdog HIQA to investigate, asking the Minister for Health to intervene directly.