Age Friendly Roscrea's busy plans for 2022

Age Friendly Roscrea have burst into life in January and have lots of plans for 2022, as life returns to their headquarters in the former Courthouse and there is high demand for classes. Below is the latest update from founder Anne Keevey on what the group have planned for the coming weeks.

Roscrea Digest

The Roscrea Digest Volume 2 is a Corona legacy, a miscellany of stories, photographs, poetry, reflections and memories. Lots to interest everyone now and more especially in years to come. We were privileged to include in this volume a catalogue of the prolific writings of historian George Cunningham.

George’s contribution to our Roscrea Community is immeasurable and invaluable. He himself is a living archive, but his published legacy will endure and inform generations. Also as Tom and Lucy McCarthy have recently moved from town to start a new chapter in their lives, we also wish to honour and acknowledge their unique contribution over many years. The list of concerts they organised is phenomenal and reading through it will evoke memories of many magical music events we were lucky to have enjoyed on our doorsteps.

The Roscrea Digest is on sale locally in SuperValu, Moloneys, Keanes, News and Views and Gala. At €5 it is a gift and would make a great gift for friends and family away from home.

Courthouse Activities

Activities in the Courthouse will resume gradually and the Ukulele class continues on Tuesday at 1.45 pm.

Chair Yoga with Donal Quirke starts on Wednesday, February 2, at 2pm. Ring (0505) 22550 to book a place and The Rosie Greys are also back on Wednesday February 2 at 3pm.

Art Classes with Caoimhe Arrigan start on Monday, February 7. There are three sessions, but bookings are very heavy so again (0505) 22550 for a place. It is hoped that the monthly Dementia Cafe will be up and running again starting Friday 25th February

Dinner Delivery Service

The Dinner Delivery service operates Monday, Wednesday and Friday. . Meals (dinner and small dessert) are €5 and 2 meals per person can be delivered. Ring (0505) 22550 to organise.

The Acorn Project

Acorns are known as Age Friendly Digital devices /tablets. They can have mobile data, which means an internet connection isn’t necessary. There is no charge for use of the device but there is a cost of €5 per week to pay for the mobile data and IT support. There are a limited number of devices available - Ring (0505) 22550.

Senior Alert Scheme

Personal monitored alarms that work in your home and garden. Hopefully you would never need it but invaluable should you have an emergency.