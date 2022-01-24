Search

24 Jan 2022

Family carers must receive frontline bonus – Browne

Deputy Browne said family carers are the forgotten frontline who protect our health service on an ongoing basis

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

24 Jan 2022 10:03 AM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has criticised the government for excluding family carers from the pandemic recognition payment of €1,000 for frontline health workers.

Teachta Browne said: “Family Carers do important work all of the time, but they deserve particular recognition for all the additional work they have undertaken in the past two years in very difficult circumstances.

“Family carers are the forgotten frontline who protect our health service on an ongoing basis by providing care to loved ones. This important care saves the state billions of Euro every year.

“Throughout the pandemic I was told by many family carers across Co Tipperary of how they were left feeling isolated and abandoned by the government during the pandemic. Practically all supports were withdrawn during the pandemic with day services and centre based respite services initially withdrawn entirely, and only returning on a severally reduced capacity.

“This was a matter I had to raise in the Dáil and with the Ministers concerned a number of times on behalf of families who contacted me to tell me about the huge impacts this was having on them and their loved ones.

“Informal respite from other relatives was also cut off as an option as family members were forced to isolate during the pandemic.

“Family carers were also not considered for PPE provision or vaccine prioritisation. Family carers are left behind by the government too often and cannot be forgotten again. Minister McGrath must do the right thing and extend this covid recognition payment to family carers.

“Family carers do not get the benefit of public holidays. Their role is 24/7. Therefore, they will not benefit from an additional day’s holiday this year. It is important that they receive this payment, in recognition of their work. The government must give family carers the recognition they deserve. I am calling on the government and Minister McGrath to do the right thing and reconsider their exclusion”, Deputy Browne said.

