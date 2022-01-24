Search

24 Jan 2022

23 Tipperary Schools benefit from Summer Works Programme

23 Tipperary Schools benefit from Summer Works Programme

The national €65-million Summer Works Programme follows on from the €62-million enhanced Minor Works Funding delivered to schools recently

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

24 Jan 2022 9:56 AM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

There is good news this morning for 23 schools in Tipperary, including both Primary and Post- Primary, as details of the 2022 Summer Works Programme were announced.

In welcoming the news, Deputy Michael Lowry said that projects at Primary level will include mechanical works, electrical works, window projects and external yards/play areas. Works at Post-Primary level will include involving roof works, mechanical works, electrical works, window projects, science labs and yards/play areas.

Nationally, the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, confirmed funding of €65 million for the approval of 497 projects under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme to facilitate the delivery of 497 projects.

The Summer Works Scheme projects are being announced now so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022. Covid-19 management remains a priority with a cohort of projects including window improvement/replacement projects in schools, which will assist in managing ventilation.

The Summer Works Programme follows on from the €62 million enhanced Minor Works Funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.

It is envisaged that the remaining categories of projects from the current Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme (categories 8 (Curricular Requirements, excl Science Labs), 9 (Fabric Defects) and the balance of 10) will be dealt with as part of the Summer Works Programme in 2023 and relevant schools will be notified in Q4 2022 in relation to this.

It is also envisaged that a new Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme will be opened for new applications in Q2 2022. This will have a strong climate action aspect to it.  Further details will be announced later in Q1 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media