23 Tipperary Schools benefit from Summer Works Programme

There is good news this morning for 23 schools in Tipperary, including both Primary and Post- Primary, as details of the 2022 Summer Works Programme were announced.

In welcoming the news, Deputy Michael Lowry said that projects at Primary level will include mechanical works, electrical works, window projects and external yards/play areas. Works at Post-Primary level will include involving roof works, mechanical works, electrical works, window projects, science labs and yards/play areas.

Nationally, the Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD, confirmed funding of €65 million for the approval of 497 projects under the 2022 Summer Works Scheme to facilitate the delivery of 497 projects.

The Summer Works Scheme projects are being announced now so that schools have a good lead-in period to plan and deliver the projects in summer 2022. Covid-19 management remains a priority with a cohort of projects including window improvement/replacement projects in schools, which will assist in managing ventilation.

The Summer Works Programme follows on from the €62 million enhanced Minor Works Funding which was delivered to schools a number of weeks ago.

It is envisaged that the remaining categories of projects from the current Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme (categories 8 (Curricular Requirements, excl Science Labs), 9 (Fabric Defects) and the balance of 10) will be dealt with as part of the Summer Works Programme in 2023 and relevant schools will be notified in Q4 2022 in relation to this.

It is also envisaged that a new Multi-Annual Summer Works Scheme will be opened for new applications in Q2 2022. This will have a strong climate action aspect to it. Further details will be announced later in Q1 2022.