Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal crowned Munster champions

The Coláiste panel pictured before the game last Saturday
Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal Senior Camogie team were crowned Munster champions last weekend after a thrilling final.
Congratulations to the Senior Camogie team and panel who won the Senior Camogie Final on Saturday last (January 15) against Scoil Pol Kilfinnane from County Limerick on a final score-line of 1-11 to 1-06.
The Venue was Effin GAA Club, Kilmallock in Limerick, for what was a pulsating and hard fought victory. Allo the staff and students at Coláiste Phobal say well done to the management team of Ms. O'Gorman, Ms. Hynes, Mr. McCormack, Robbie Bergin and Úna Teehan for all their efforts.
Well done to the team and panel and best wishes to everyone for the upcoming All-Ireland semi-final which will be played on Saturday, February 5. This is a great achievement for Coláiste Phobal.
