Roscrea's Glebe Park is dangerously dark warns Councillor

Roscrea's Glebe Park is shrouded in darkness and needs to be lit up to make it safe before someone is hurt a local County Councillor has warned.

Following the shocking attack on Ashling Murphy near Tullamore last week, Councillor Shane Lee from Roscrea said he fears for the safety of people using the park in the centre of Roscrea after nightfall.

“This is a very dark space in a very busy place and I'm worried somebody might fall and hurt themselves, or something even worse could happen in the dark”, Cllr. Lee told the first monthly meeting in 2022 of the Municipal Council for the Roscrea, Templemore and Thurles area on Monday.

“If someone is hurt there who is at fault?” Cllr. Lee asked and said the local authority are guilty of “kicking the can down the road when it comes to public lighting for too long”.

The Municipal Council paid tribute to Ashling Murphy before the meeting began and Cllr. Lee said he fears a similar tragedy in Roscrea.

“In light of what happened last week we can all see what the dangers are”, Cllr. Lee said and added that slippery mould is growing on the playground section of the park and poses a fall risk to parents and children.