Search

20 Jan 2022

Roscrea's Glebe Park is dangerously dark warns Councillor

Roscrea's Glebe Park is dangerously dark warns Councillor

Glebe Park is a popular amenity in the centre of Roscrea but suffers from a dearth of public lighting Councillor Lee said. Photo - D. Keegan

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

20 Jan 2022

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea's Glebe Park is shrouded in darkness and needs to be lit up to make it safe before someone is hurt a local County Councillor has warned.

Following the shocking attack on Ashling Murphy near Tullamore last week, Councillor Shane Lee from Roscrea said he fears for the safety of people using the park in the centre of Roscrea after nightfall.

“This is a very dark space in a very busy place and I'm worried somebody might fall and hurt themselves, or something even worse could happen in the dark”, Cllr. Lee told the first monthly meeting in 2022 of the Municipal Council for the Roscrea, Templemore and Thurles area on Monday.

“If someone is hurt there who is at fault?” Cllr. Lee asked and said the local authority are guilty of “kicking the can down the road when it comes to public lighting for too long”.

The Municipal Council paid tribute to Ashling Murphy before the meeting began and Cllr. Lee said he fears a similar tragedy in Roscrea.

“In light of what happened last week we can all see what the dangers are”, Cllr. Lee said and added that slippery mould is growing on the playground section of the park and poses a fall risk to parents and children.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media