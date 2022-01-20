Lowry raises issue of pandemic payment for carers with Ministers

Deputy Michael Lowry has voiced the anger of Community Home Care Workers and others in the health care sector who have not been included in the €1,000 Pandemic Payment to the relevant Ministers in Leinster House.

Having been contacted by a large number of angry and disappointed Home Care Workers on Wednesday, following the announcement of the Payment to Frontline Healthcare Staff, Deputy Lowry spoke with An Tanaiste, the Minister for Health and the Minister for Public Expenditure to relay the feeling of Home Care staff who feel both under-valued and insulted that they have been excluded from receiving financial recognition for their contribution.

"I have been contacted by many Home Carers and other health workers who were redeployed to higher risk settings, who made a contribution above and beyond their normal work during the Pandemic. Many were confused as to whether they would be included in the €1000 payment, while others were angry at the realisation that they were excluded’ says Deputy Lowry.

"I fully appreciate that Home Care workers played a vital role in caring for people in their homes during the Pandemic. They carry out this crucial work every day, seven days a week and their work means that many people in various circumstances get to remain in their own homes for as long as possible. Throughout the Pandemic this has never been more vital. Home Care workers are invaluable.

"The decision was made by Cabinet that public sector frontline health staff who work in clinical settings will get the payment. Cleaners and porters who work on the Covid wards are also be included as are Private Nursing Homes, Hospices, Defence Forces Personnel who work on site in Testing Centres, Health Workers who ran the Vaccine Centres and those working with swabs laboratories. I will continue to make a case for Community Home Care Workers and others whose everyday jobs were changed during Pandemic to meet needs that arose, in recognition of the role they have played and continue to play", Deputy Lowry said.