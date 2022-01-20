Search

20 Jan 2022

Browne expresses concern about soaring homelessness rates in Tipperary

Martin Browne

Deputy Martin Browne

20 Jan 2022

TIPPERARY TD Martin Browne has expressed concern at how cost of living hikes will further worsen Tipperary’s homeless numbers as recent figures show the number of people presenting as homeless in the county surpasses the national average.
Teachta Browne said: “The latest figures from the Department of Housing is further evidence – if any is needed – that the homelessness situation in Co. Tipperary is steadily worsening.
“The number of people classified as homeless by the Department of Housing has risen in Co Tipperary to 47 – representing an increase of nearly 50% in the past year, which is far in excess of the national rate of increase.
“According to the Simon Communities, homelessness was reduced by 19.3% month on month between March 2020 and May 2021 when the moratorium on evictions was lifted. We have seen a surge in homelessness in Co Tipperary since then," Deputy Browne stated.
“It is also being made worse by a total lack of available rental properties in Co. Tipperary coupled with a rise in the cost of living that is making it impossible for people to make ends meet.
“Only last week the number of properties available to rent in Tipperary on Daft.ie totalled 16, with the majority of these falling well outside the Housing Assistance Payment limits.
“Yet properties lie vacant while people become homeless. The GeoDirectories has confirmed that there are 92,000 vacant homes across the state. This must be addressed at government level," he said.
“The soaring cost of living is adding to the sense of hopelessness so many people experience when faced with this dysfunctional rental market. Many people will be approaching 2022 with a sense of anxiety.
“We need to see the automatic extension of notice periods for residential tenancies where a tenant is certified as being at risk of homelessness and allows a local authority to engage for a three-month period with a person or family who is at risk of homelessness.
“The government must ensure local authorities have every power to prevent adults and children from losing their homes and entering emergency accommodation," he added.

