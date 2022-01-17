Roscrea footpaths a priority for 2022

ROSCREA's pedestrian infrastructure needs urgent attention in several parts of the town, where footpaths have deteriorated to the point of posing a threat to vulnerable and aged members of the community.

People in wheelchairs and those requiring the assistance of walking aids are finding several footpaths in the town centre very challenging and local representatives are worried someone will be hurt if the issue isn't addressed soon.

The issue was highlighted by Roscrea based Councillor Michael Smith (FF) during the monthly meeting of the Municipal Council for the area today (Monday). Cllr. Smith said he had been contacted by representatives of St. Anne's Special School in Roscrea who said they have found several footpaths to be virtually unusable in the town centre.

Cllr. Smith said a walkability study carried out by Age Friendly Roscrea founder, Anne Keevey, had also identified several areas requiring urgent attention and could be a very useful document in addressing the real problems on the streets of the town, he said.

Area Engineer, Thomas Duffy, said footpaths will be a priority issue in 2022 and that the local authority have spoken with Anne Keevey about the problems her research has identified.