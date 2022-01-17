Search

17 Jan 2022

Roscrea footpaths a priority for 2022

Footpaths

Roscrea's footpaths are posing challenges for people in wheelchairs or using walking aids

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

17 Jan 2022

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

ROSCREA's pedestrian infrastructure needs urgent attention in several parts of the town, where footpaths have deteriorated to the point of posing a threat to vulnerable and aged members of the community.

People in wheelchairs and those requiring the assistance of walking aids are finding several footpaths in the town centre very challenging and local representatives are worried someone will be hurt if the issue isn't addressed soon.

The issue was highlighted by Roscrea based Councillor Michael Smith (FF) during the monthly meeting of the Municipal Council for the area today (Monday). Cllr. Smith said he had been contacted by representatives of St. Anne's Special School in Roscrea who said they have found several footpaths to be virtually unusable in the town centre.

Cllr. Smith said a walkability study carried out by Age Friendly Roscrea founder, Anne Keevey, had also identified several areas requiring urgent attention and could be a very useful document in addressing the real problems on the streets of the town, he said.

Area Engineer, Thomas Duffy, said footpaths will be a priority issue in 2022 and that the local authority have spoken with Anne Keevey about the problems her research has identified. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media