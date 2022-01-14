Candlelit vigils in Roscrea and Nenagh for Ashling Murphy

Roscrea and Nenagh will take part in the moving tributes planned across the country in memory of Ashling Murphy.

The Roscrea vigil will take place at the Fancy Fountain in Rosemary Square at 6pm on Sunday.

The organisers said the event is open to everyone and offers the people of Roscrea an opportunity to come together as a community to show their respect and heartache for Ashling and her devastated family.

A silent candlelight vigil is also planned in memory of Aisling Murphy in Nenagh tomorrow (Saturday) at Banba Square from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

Those attending are asked to bring a candle, wear a mask and observe public health guidelines.

Tipperary County Council also observed a minute of silence during their first monthly meeting of 2022 on Friday. Councillor Máirin McGrath, who knew Ashling personally, paid tribute Ashling's immense musical talents, which Cllr. McGrath said were a joy to behold.

Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher, was attacked along the canal bank way in Cappincur, east of Tullamore town, at around 4pm on Wednesday.