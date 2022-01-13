Search

13 Jan 2022

Central Auctions 58th Annual Fat Stock Show and Sale 2022

Central Auctions 58th Annual Fat Stock Show and Sale 2022

Overall Champion of the Show at the Central Auctions 58th Annual Fat Stock Show and Sale (l. to r.) Michael Harty (Manager), Erwin and Jimmy Stanley (winners).

Reporter:

John OCallaghan

CENTRAL Auctions 58th Annual Fat Stock Show and Sale was held at Roscrea Mart on Friday last.

Results
Class 1, Fat Cow or Cow Heifer: 1st Jimmy Stanley, 2nd & 3rd Tom Fitzgerald.
Class 2, Best Beef Type Heifer: 1st Jimmy Stanley. 2nd & 3rd M. Hannon.
Class 3, Best pair of Beef Heifers: 1st Tom Fitzgerald, 2nd M. Ryan. 3rd Pat McCarthy.
Class 4, Best Store Type Heifer born before 1-1-2020: 1st& 3rd Tom Fitzgerald, 2nd Paddy Maher.
Class 5, Best Store Type Heifer born 2020: 1st Jimmy Stanley, 2nd M. Walsh, 3rd J. Quigley.
Class 6, Best pair of Store Heifers: 1st Tom Fitzgerald 2nd & 3rd Donal Ryan.

