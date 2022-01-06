Odhrán's big walk to help Mason - Roscrea moved by touching story of two boys

The moving story of how one young Roscrea boy who overcame serious illness himself before starting a campaign to help another very sick little boy from his hometown has touched the local community, who have come out in force to support his effort.

Three years ago Odhrán Doherty from Roscrea was diagnosed with a rhabdomyosarcoma in his bladder, which was an extremely difficult time for his family. At the time Odhrán's family received great support from the community of Roscrea and inspired Odhrán's father.

"The love and support we received from our great town of Roscrea and elsewhere was astonishing", Odhrán's dad Conor Doherty recalled.



"We told Odhrán about another little boy from our town who was going through that same fight as him. And he said: 'Dad I want to help Mason - I want to be his friend”.



In October Mason Fletcher (then aged only five year old) was diagnosed with a mid-brain tumour and two days later in Temple Street Children's Hospital, Mason had a tumour resection where surgeons removed 90% of the growth. However, all traces of the tumour could not be removed and as a result Mason was left with severe and life-changing complications.



Exactly a year after first being diagnosed, Mason's parents were informed the tumour had returned and Mason is now undertaking intense chemotherapy every week for the next 18 months in Crumlin Hospital in Dublin. "This is the only option at present as his medical team fight to stop the tumour from growing to an even more life altering size", Conor explained.



"We came up with a plan to do a walk for Mason, led by our pathfinder Odhrán", Conor explained and they aimed complete 50km "as quickly as his little legs can". However, although an injury to his foot and the return of Covid-19 restrictions did derail his plans temporarily, Odhrán is very close to completing his 50km target and people can still contribute to his campaign.

So far almost €2,500 has been raised and Odhran's Walk on the gofundme website remains open for contributions.

Every evening we will be out over December to get this 50km done

"We know first hand the cost that comes along with this battle and we would love to raise as much as we can for Mason and his family so please give what you can", Conor said. "A special thanks to the lads of 5th and 6th year in the Cistercian College Roscrea and Mr Roger Quigley who raised a magnificent €800 and donated to Odhrán’s walk for Mason - thank you so much, a great bunch of lads.

"To Mason and his family I want to wish you all the best for 2022 - Happy New Year from one warrior to another, from your pal Odhrán and family", Conor said.