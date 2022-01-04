Christmas Day swim in Banagher raised funds for Banagher Christmas lights group

THE annual Christmas day swim in Banagher took place on the Saturday morning with a special guest swimmer, local man Ger Wynne.

Ger has been swimming in the pool every day, over the past year. He started the task during lockdown when a friend of his, Micheal Conneely, told him of the benefits than he could gain from a daily swim in the river swimming pool. Ger says it was the best activity and advice he could have got during such a difficult time for everybody.

Ger was aware that preparations were under way for the annual Christmas swim and in conjunction with Daragh Kelly of the ‘Martello’ coffee cart (based on the Shannon banks), he asked to join in and have a collection on the morning to raise funds for the Banagher town Christmas lights. The annual swimmers were delighted to include Ger in the event, as, due to other commitments, some of the “usuals” were curtailed in swimming this year, in particular Emma Corcoran due to her camogie commitments for the upcoming All Ireland final with St Rynagh's camogie club, and Oisin Hickey due to a recent ankle surgery due to a hurling injury, and Kevin and Micheal McLoughlin.

Also missing on the day was Paul Looby who has very recently relocated to New York. Paul is one of the original swimmers from when the swim event was reinvented a few years ago with Banagher Sub Aqua Club.

The brave people who did swim were: Ger Wynne, Antoinette Kelly, Kevin Lynch, Donal Og Moran, Luke O'Connor, Kealan Moran and Cormac Kelly (both Lusmagh), Michelle Oliver, Billy Maher (junior swimmer).

Special thanks to Daragh & Morvenna Kelly of ‘Martello’ coffee cart for providing sumptuous mulled wine and hot whiskeys for all, Amy Sullivan for the Christmas music adding to the jolly ambience that they wanted to provide on the morning, Ronnie Byrne, the MC, and Clare Claffey for the photos.

Finally thank you so much to the swimmers on the day, without whom the event would not be possible, to Ger Wynne for presenting Banagher Christmas lights group with €236 towards the costs of the lights, but mainly to all who came out on Christmas morning to support and to donate to the event. Happy and safe new year to you all.