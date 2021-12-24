Age Friendly's second Roscrea Digest is available now

Last year Age Friendly Roscrea released their hugely successful 'Roscrea Digest - A Corona Legacy' and at the time nobody dared think the pandemic would continue for so long.

Now, as the world finds itself close to the second anniversary of global shutdowns and unprecedented events unfolding every day, Age Friendly Roscrea decided to follow up their Roscrea Digest with a second edition - documenting the next chapter of Roscrea and how it coped with the pandemic.

The first edition found it's way to all corners of the globe and became a cherished memento from home for people abroad who could not return during the pandemic and a time-capsule for later reflection of the events for people in Roscrea.

Anne Keevey, founder of Age Friendly Roscrea, said the second volume has been published just in time for Christmas and is available in shops all around Roscrea.

The book is 112 pages and is a miscellany of stories, photographs, social history, poetry, reflections and memories - Corona Legacy as the title suggests.

"We are privileged to include in this issue a catalogue of the prolific writings of George Cunningham. George’s contribution

to our Roscrea Community is immeasurable and invaluable. He himself is a living archive, but his published legacy will endure and inform generations", Anne said.

"As Tom and Lucy Stapleton make plans for their next life chapter, we also wish to honour and acknowledge their unique contribution over many years. The list of gigs they organised is phenomenal and reading through it will evoke memories of many magical music events we were so lucky to have on our own doorsteps", Anne said

The Roscrea Digest is on sale in local shops and newsagents and great value at only €5.