Search

22 Dec 2021

Young Lorrha artists win local art competition

Young Lorrha artists win local art competition

Barbara Tierney is pictured here presenting Saoirse O’Meara and Colin Coughlan with their prizes in the Christmas art competition.

Reporter:

John O'Callaghan

Congratulations are extended to Colin Keon Coughlan and Saoirse O’Meara, winners of the art competition which was organised by S.C.É.A.L. Barbara Tierney made the presentation to the two young students. Well done.

Christmas Draw
This year we held a Christmas raffle with the draw taking place in the school on Friday December 17th. Our thanks to the late Fr John Donnelly and his extended family for their donation of briquettes to the school community. Many thanks also to those who donated prizes and a special word of thanks to all who bought and sold tickets.
The winners were, Lorraine Kinsella, Martina Duggan, Luke Heenan, Sarah Delahunt Heenan, Lochlinn McGrath, Anna Young, Megan Moten, Mona Haughton, Dan Kennedy, Conor Kennedy, Emma Kennedy, George Harding, Zara Curran. Well done all.

Well Done
Congratulations to the Lorrha junior camogie team and mentors on winning the County final recently. There was a number of the girls who are past pupils of the school and two of the three mentors are also past pupils. Well done to all.

Commiserations
Commiserations to the McIntyre family in the final of ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’. You did yourselves proud and your parish too.

Enrolment
We are now accepting enrolment for September 2022. Application forms can be downloaded from our school website www.lorrhans.ie or by calling the school on (090) 9747295.

Christmas Wishes
We would like to take this opportunity to wish all our pupils, parents, staff and friends of the school, a happy and safe Christmas with many blessings throughout 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media