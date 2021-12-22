Young Lorrha artists win local art competition

Congratulations are extended to Colin Keon Coughlan and Saoirse O’Meara, winners of the art competition which was organised by S.C.É.A.L. Barbara Tierney made the presentation to the two young students. Well done.



Christmas Draw

This year we held a Christmas raffle with the draw taking place in the school on Friday December 17th. Our thanks to the late Fr John Donnelly and his extended family for their donation of briquettes to the school community. Many thanks also to those who donated prizes and a special word of thanks to all who bought and sold tickets.

The winners were, Lorraine Kinsella, Martina Duggan, Luke Heenan, Sarah Delahunt Heenan, Lochlinn McGrath, Anna Young, Megan Moten, Mona Haughton, Dan Kennedy, Conor Kennedy, Emma Kennedy, George Harding, Zara Curran. Well done all.

Well Done

Congratulations to the Lorrha junior camogie team and mentors on winning the County final recently. There was a number of the girls who are past pupils of the school and two of the three mentors are also past pupils. Well done to all.

Commiserations

Commiserations to the McIntyre family in the final of ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’. You did yourselves proud and your parish too.

Enrolment

We are now accepting enrolment for September 2022. Application forms can be downloaded from our school website www.lorrhans.ie or by calling the school on (090) 9747295.

Christmas Wishes

We would like to take this opportunity to wish all our pupils, parents, staff and friends of the school, a happy and safe Christmas with many blessings throughout 2022.