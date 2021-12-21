Pallas Motorsport Centre hosting National Rally Sprint Championship next week

THE Rallysport Association annual "Irish New Year National Rally Sprint Championship 2021" will take place on Thursday December 30th at the superb Pallas Motorsport Centre at Tynagh in Co Galway.

The unique RSA event formula has become popular with competitors and spectators due to the virtually non-stop high-speed action from a wide and diverse range of race, rally and rallycross cars and the fastest growing new development in European motorsport, the incredibly exciting internationally built racing buggies. This is the only motorsport event in Ireland where rally, rallycross cars and racing cars can compete against each other in the same competition to become outright champions on an international specification race circuit.

Spectators can enjoy the sounds and smells of a grid of beautiful, prepared rally and racing cars including flame spitting turbocharged Ford Fiesta R5s, Subaru Imprezas and Mitsubishi EVOs, a host of iconic Mk 2 Escorts and Toyota Corollas with up to 300bhp on tap, an array of Hondas, Peugeots and Renaults all gunning for class and overall honors.

Many of Irelands leading motorsport personalities join this event to "enjoy a blowout of the Christmas Cobwebs in style" and it is a unique opportunity to entertain sponsors, colleagues, and family friends at this festive time. You never know who the personalities and friends you will meet at the annual RSA Christmas Cracker which has become (in the NI motorsport world) a special annual social event during the Christmas NI motorsport annual calendar.

So, a spectacular day awaits all at The Pallas Motorsport Centre on Thursday December 30th and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy another unique action packed Rallysport event at this fantastic venue.

Spectators are welcomed from 9am and early risers will enjoy free access to the drivers' service area and pits and will be able to experience first-hand the pre-event preparation, car scrutineering the general competitor/organisation and competitors build up to the event which commences at 10am. Spectators can enjoy their participation at the competitors briefing and also enjoy the resonance of the competitor’s anticipation prior to their "first run of the day".

With adult admission only €10, junior admission €5 and Seniors and under twelves enjoying a free entry, what better excuse to get outside and enjoy the Christmas holiday with family and friends.