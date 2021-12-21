Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann eagerly looking forward to returning in new year

AFTER their virtual AGM in November 2020, members of Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann were hoping for a quick return to all activities but alas, it was not to be.

This year was very disappointing again but hopefully there may soon be light at the end of the tunnel. For most of the last 12 months unfortunately they were confined to Zoom and a virtual world.

But the group didn’t fold up or rest on their laurels, yet they observed all the restrictions and guidelines relating to Covid-19. Over the year there were countless stories of creativity and innovation from many Comhaltas people nationwide.

Ballyboy Comhaltas continued to work behind the scenes to stay in touch with the ever-changing situation and to keep members updated on any new developments and relay all the relevant information from the Comhaltas Ardchomhairle and the HSE to all their tutors, committee, pupils and members.

At their AGM on December 4th, they elected a comprehensive new committee with a few new faces; it's a mixture of young and not so young people who are eagerly looking forward to the challenge of 2022. They have a busy schedule ahead with the resumption of all regular Comhaltas activities.

Also the branch will host Fleadh Cheoil Uíbh Fhailí in Kilcormac on April 29th & 30th and May 1st 2022.

Necessity is the mother of invention. The group have so many examples of this during the challenging times in which we must now operate.

Everyone's wish for 2022 is that the world would soon return to normal, and we would all be free from the grip of this terrible pandemic.

The club like to wish all their members, friends and supporters a very peaceful Christmas and a Happy New Year.

All information on their website www.ballyboycce.com

Email: ballyboycce@gmail.com .