Christmas came early to Sacred Heart NS Roscrea

6th Class pupils gather around the Redwood with George Cunningham
Last Friday was a really Christmassy and fun day at the Sacred Heart National School in Roscrea, when as part of the Doctor Aisling Butler Library and library project, sponsored by the Butler family and managed and serviced by Dr. George Cunningham, every pupil in the school received a new book.
Earlier that day 6th class pupils planted a Sequioa, a Californian redwood, donated by George (he is on the national board of Crann, Trees for Ireland) and planted to honour the front line Covid workers and in memory of those who had suffered from the pandemic.
6th Class also gathered around the memorial trees, the dawn redwood in honour of Aisling and the oak in honour of the Sacred Heart Sisters who had served since 1842.
There was a poignant moment when Brazilian pupil Emily read the dedicatory poem (Aisling B died in a plane crash off the coast of Brazil). When fully grown the redwood will take about 100 tonnes of carbon out of the air. So eventually this one tree will cover the carbon footprint of the entire school.
