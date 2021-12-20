Search

20 Dec 2021

Ambulance capacity a major issue in North Tipp

The JPC meeting heard of an incident in Thurles where an ambulance was unavailable for a seriously ill man

Darren Keegan

The heroic work of all emergency services must be recognised by continued pressure to resolve ambulance capacity issues, a Sinn Fein TD said after a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee for Tipperary.

Thanking Tipperary Gardai for their quick action in taking a seriously ill driver to hospital when an ambulance was not available in time, Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne has said that all Tipperary Oireachtas members, especially government representatives, must show their appreciation by continuing to apply pressure to address the needs of the National Ambulance Service.

Following last Friday's meeting held via Zoom, Deputy Browne said: "At the latest meeting of Joint Policing Committee, we were told that in November gardai responded to a case of erratic driving on the N75, Thurles.

“They intercepted the vehicle in question and found that the driver had become seriously ill. They conveyed the driver to hospital because the closest ambulance was at least one hour away and would not be able to respond in time.

“Their actions are invaluable, and they must be thanked sincerely for their professionalism and commitment to protecting the wellbeing of the public.

“We must also be aware that the fire services are also being heavily relied upon to fill the gap left by an ambulance service that is under huge pressure and are subject to an immense workload.

 “It is imperative that all Oireachtas members, especially government representatives, must recognise and acknowledge the incredible work being done by all emergency services by continuing to pile the pressure on the government to review and act upon the concerns expressed by overworked ambulance staff, patients and members of the public to address the lack of capacity in the service to deal with the demands placed upon it and its staff.

“Again, I would like to thank our local gardai, ambulance staff and all of the other emergency workers who operate under very challenging conditions to keep our communities safe", he said.

