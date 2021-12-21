Popular Lorrha magazine is now in shops

The Lamp is a popular magazine which has just been published by the Lorrha Historical Society
The Lamp 2022 magazine is now in shops.
A very popular magazine which is published annually by the hardworking and enthusiastic Lorrha and Dorrha Historical Society, this year's edition is full of history, archaeology, folklore, old photos and local snippets.
It's the perfect Christmas present not just for people living in the Lorrha area but for those living further afield as well.
If you need a copy to post abroad contact David at 086 3308172 or James at 087 2031798 to receive an early copy.
