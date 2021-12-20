Eighteen new houses ready for allocation in Borrisokane

Cllr Michael O'Meara visited the new housing development at Pairc an Clochair in Borrisokane town last week, and said he was delighted to see such a substantial, excellent development now up and running.

The councillor said Borrisokane had gone through a tough few years because of seemingly neverending roadworks, but it has come out the other side and is in a positive position now.

He pointed out that Tipperary County Council have almost completed a multi million euro investment in Borrisokane over the last couple of years, which includes 18 new homes at Pairc an Clochair.

"These homes will accommodate 18 families and individuals," he said, "and will be allocated early next year and will further enhance the regeneration of the town. I am delighted to have been involved in this project which will help to take a lot of people off the housing list in our area. For further details you can contact me at 086 8379300."

Like everywhere else in Ireland, the housing crisis is a massive problem in Tipperary, and was discussed for an hour during a recent meeting of Nenagh Municipal District.