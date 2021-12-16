Curran family's campaign for Irish Kidney Foundation far exceeds original target

A campaign to support the Irish Kidney Foundation started by the Curran family has received a phenomenal response from local people.

The Currans, a family well known in Roscrea and and in North Tipp and Offaly, sadly lost their son and brother, Peter aged only 24 in August of this year, following a bravely fought battle with kidney issues from a young age.

To raise funds for the Irish Kidney Foundation, the family and friends of Peter have come together to organise a run / walk/ cycle or stroll on St. Stephen's Day (Sunday Dec 26).

All donations made through their online GoFundMe campaign will go directly to the Irish Kidney Association and they are asking people to share their activity to their Facebook page using the hashtag #PushItForPeeps.

To date, they have raised over €4,500, having started the campaign with a target of €1,000. Peter's family shared his very moving story on their GoFundMe campaign page:

Peter was lucky enough to have been born a perfectly healthy baby in 1997, but at five months he developed intussusception. His initial care in hospital did not go to plan.

As with babies of this age they can deteriorate at an alarming rate. He became very unwell, required resuscitation on numerous occasions and intraosseous infusions due to dehydration. We, his parents’, witnessed things that we will never forget. After 24 hrs he was recovered by an emergency team and transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

He spent several weeks in their intensive care unit; the team were continually fighting for his life. Battling with septicaemia, heart, liver and kidney issues along with uncertainty surrounding his brain function due to his multiple resuscitations.

Peter overcame all these challenges with the exception his kidney issues. He lost both of his kidneys and was subsequently transferred to the renal ward in GOSH. He stayed here for a further three months. Peter required many operations over the following 12 months to facilitate Dialysis.

He was selected for a transplant at the age of 18 months. Unfortunately, it was unsuccessful and had to be removed in an emergency operation.

Peter received a successful transplant at the age of 3. This freed him from the commute to London three times a week, with hours sitting on a dialysis machine.

A year after his transplant, we moved to Ireland and Peter came under the care of Temple Street children’s Hospital. Monthly visits with the renal team were common, during which he made friends and had many admirers among the staff and other young patients.

At the age of 15, Peter was back on dialysis. A devastating blow and restriction for anyone, let alone a teenager. His weeks consisted of school for three days and commuting to Dublin for three long days on Dialysis. He handled this without complaint.

He received his third and final transplant after a year on this exhausting schedule. It was gifted to him by his Auntie Mary. This finally allowed him to enjoy freedom for the remainder of his life. Peter grabbed this opportunity with both hands and started experiencing the positive things in life, many of which we take for granted on a daily basis.

However, as well as his physical challenges, Peter was aware of his mortality from a young age. Not a subject any young person should have to deal with, he handled it far better than many of us could have.

The fact that he understood that during any of his regular visits to hospital, his results could show that he had deteriorated leading to a very restricted life on dialysis at best.… or much worse. He never burdened any of his friends with this. He simply said it was routine.

In August 2021, he entered the care of the renal ward in Limerick with a painful back.

The next three weeks Peter experienced huge levels of pain. He stopped communicating with many people because he didn't want to describe things to them, probably brushing it off and apologising when he got out. He was diagnosed with lymphoma.

Treatment started immediately and sent many of his organs into shock. His blood started to become acidic, and dialysis was once again both his saviour, and his fear. For two weeks he was winning, his kidney functions started to return.

But he was fighting cancer and the return of glandular fever. Infections came easily because his immune system was extremely reduced due to chemotherapy.

On the night of Friday September 24 his breathing increased rapidly, his heart ran at 160bpm. His body was fighting for oxygen and Peter was mentally and physically exhausted. He looked at us, his parents, and said I wanted to be sedated. The medical team followed his wishes.

His final gift to his loved ones was him taking control of the situation and being sedated. He knew none of us could cope with seeing him consciously fight for air. He passed peacefully with people who truly loved him holding his hands and talking to him.

We, as his family, have always known how special he was. Since he left us, we have heard how he spread such kindness, support and inclusion in all the circles he moved in, be it school, college or friends from home... the list goes on. Many of you have shared your stories with us of how he helped or impacted your lives, and this has been a real comfort to us.

With all the mental and physical challenges thrown at Peter he should have been angry, bitter, less caring… the fact that he was never any of these makes him a truly remarkable young man.

You can still contribute to the family's GoFundMe campaign and follow the story with the hashtag #PushItForPeeps