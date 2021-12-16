Coláiste Naomh Cormac compete in annual Concern debating competition

CNC Kilcormac debating team that competed against Rosses Community School, Donegal.
The Coláiste Naomh Cormac senior debating team competed in the Concern debate series against Rosses Community School, Donegal, last Friday.
CNC were opposing the motion that "This house believes the challenges to ending world hunger are insurmountable."
The team captain was C. Heffernan and the other speakers were C. Meacle, C. Perry and F. Egan.
The team spoke about food production, food waste, food insecurity, gender inequality and GMOs.
The team were well prepared by Ms Luttrell and the CNC team enjoyed the passionate debate against Rosses CS.
