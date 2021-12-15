Roscrea and Nenagh will receive new Sensory Gardens - funding was announced this morning to create the very beneficial gardens in two care facilities.

€35,000 has been allocated to Copper Beech View Day Services at Roscrea, while €10,000 has been allocated to Cluain Caoin in Nenagh, where residential services are provided.

The funding was announced this morning by Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD. Applications for funding were open to organisations providing services and supports to children and/or adults with disabilities, which are funded by the HSE through a Section 38 or Section 39 Service Arrangement.

Sensory gardens are designed to stimulate the senses. The plants and the materials are specifically chosen to stimulate the senses of sight, smell, touch, taste and sound. While sensory gardens are popular with the entire community, they are particularly beneficial to children and adults with Disabilities.

Minister Rabbitte commented, “I am delighted to announce the successful applications for these sensory gardens. There is so much evidence that highlights how sensory supports including sensory gardens improve the quality of life of people with disabilities, as well as provide an accessible space to enjoy.

Deputy Michael Lowry welcomed the news this morning and told the Midland Tribune the Sensory Gardens will be of great benefit to the facilities in Roscrea and Nenagh.

Most gardens offer visual appeal, but a sensory garden gives more. Stimulating the senses. For people living with disabilities, poor eyesight or dementia a sensory garden can also be a safe and tactile environment to enjoy touching, hearing, smelling, seeing -tasting even- the plants and natural materials.