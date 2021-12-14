Lorrha family in the final of Ireland's Fittest Family

The McIntyre family Aiden, Eoin, Niall and Clodagh are in the final of Ireland's Fittest Family.
A Lorrha family are through to the final of RTE 1's popular show, Ireland's Fittest family.
Good luck to the McIntyre family from Portland, Lorrha who are through to the final of Ireland's Fittest Family which will be aired on RTE 1 next Sunday night at 6.30pm. It'll be a hair-raising final, full of tension, strength, disappointment and ultimately inspirational shows of endurance. Everyone in Lorrha and beyond can't wait to see how it all goes down and will the family of Aiden, Eoin, Niall and Clodagh take the top prize of €15,000 back to Lorrha and also be crowned Ireland's Fittest Family?
