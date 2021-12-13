Essential funding for schools to fight Covid welcomed - Lowry

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the news from the Department of Education that a payment of a Minor Works Grant amounting to €2.85-million is being made available for Primary Schools, Special Schools and Post Primary Schools in Tipperary.

This funding is part of additional support in the context of Covid-19. Given that each school setting is different, individual schools are best placed to decide how best to use this funding to address their particular needs. It is anticipated that many schools across the country will use this funding to provide a HEPA air cleaner, which is deemed necessary to address a poorly ventilated area.

Arrangements are now being made for the payment of these Grants to schools and a Department Circular will be issued in the coming days with respect to this Minor Works Grant Funding. This significant increase in funding for schools will enable them to address both their minor works requirements and also to address small-scale ventilation improvements at school level as a short-term mitigation measure, should they require to do so.



Minor works funding is important in terms of supporting the operation of schools generally and particularly within a Covid-19 environment. Schools may also apply for emergency works grant assistance to address larger-scale issues on a permanent basis.



This funding also provides an opportunity for schools to enhance their outdoor learning environments for use as the weather permits. The minor works grant funding provides good flexibility to address issues at local school level.



The works that can be undertaken under the Primary Minor Works Scheme include maintenance and small-scale improvements to school buildings and grounds, improvement or replacement of mechanical and electrical services, the purchase of standard furniture and physical education equipment, the purchase of floor coverings and window blinds and the purchase of IT related equipment etc.