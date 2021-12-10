Funding for Roscrea's Masterplan is an opportunity to "revitalise the town"

The news that Roscrea will receive €100,000 to create it's own Town Centre First plan has been welcomed as a major opportunity by the local authority and Senate representatives.

A spokesperson for the Municipal Council for the Roscrea area and Tipperary County Council told the Midland Tribune they are "delighted to have been awarded funding of €100,000 to deliver a Town Centre First Plan for Roscrea Town".

The funding has been awarded under the Department of Rural and Community Affair’s “Our Rural Future”, Ireland’s Rural Development Policy 2021-2025.

Minister Humphreys announced funding for the first ever Town Centre First Plans to help support the revitalisation of Ireland’s towns and villages, to ensure that they are vibrant and attractive places to live, work and socialise. The funding will be used to develop a Town Centre First Masterplan for Roscrea.

"The Masterplan will help to development Roscrea’s own unique vision and plan for its future development", the Municipal Council for Roscrea said.

"The Masterplan for Roscrea, once complete, will provide a basis for the town to seek support from multiple funding streams, including the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, (RRDF) and the Town & Village Renewal Schemes. The Masterplan provides an opportunity for the delivery of a co-ordinated programme of investment for the Roscrea. Thurles Municipal District is looking forward to working with local stakeholders, businesses, and residents to map out the future development of Roscrea town", the Municipal Council representative said.

Cathaoirleach of Thurles Municipal District, Councillor Seamus Hanafin, said: "I very much welcome the announcement of funding for Roscrea under the newly launched Town Centre Plan. I wish to acknowledge the commitment of the Council and the Elected Members to the regeneration of our towns.

"This Masterplan will provide a comprehensive path for Roscrea to revitalise the town so that it is a desirable place to live and work", Cllr. Hanafin said.

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn said said the funding for Roscrea "is a significant amount of money and will make a big difference to the town".

“This funding is part of €2.6 million countrywide package with 26 towns each receiving €100,000. Each town selected as part of this initiative has its own strengths and each will face different challenges as it maps out its future path. No one size fits all policy will work.

“These new Plans announced will form part of the Government’s wider Town Centre First Policy which will be published in the coming months in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

“Tipperary County Council will now work closely with local community groups, retailers and the other members of the Town Teams in devising and delivering on the objectives of their plans for the town", Senator Ahearn said.