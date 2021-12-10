Search

10 Dec 2021

Special Christmas bargain for upgraded Ballybropy train

Roscrea Railway Station has also received a revamp over the last year - Photo: D. Keegan

Darren Keegan

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

FOLLOWING the completion of a major overhaul, the Ballybrophy to Limerick railway line reopened for passengers this week and a special bargain awaits everyone who uses the line in the build up to Christmas.

The line, which also services Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Birdhill and Castleconnell, saw full services resume on Monday following track renewal works along the length of the line.

7.5 miles of the track was replaced in two phases of works - with the second stage that began on Nov 1 now complete.

The latest works will facilitate journey time improvements on the line at the next timetable review, planned for the early months of 2022. Continuous welded rail (CWR) on concrete sleepers has replaced old jointed track on timber sleepers, which also significantly increases the line's safety.

Members of the North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership (NTCRP) welcomed the major improvement works, with further works scheduled for 2022.

Spokesperson for the NTCRP Brendan Sheehan has shared some good news for anyone using the line in the build up to Christmas: “Iarnród Éireann have shared with us a voucher code for people who are booking on the line.

“People who are arriving to or departing from a station on the Ballybrophy line can use the voucher ‘REOPEN50’ on their booking and they’ll get 50% off between now and the 22nd of December.

“So a little early Christmas present for anybody who wants to travel for shopping or visit friends or whatever", Mr. Sheehan said.

