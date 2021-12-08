Burglars hit three premises in south Offaly

THREE burglaries occurred in Killyon, Rath and Ferbane during the last couple of weeks.

On Tuesday November 30th, at 6.30pm a break-in happened at a residential property in Killyon. The burglars were disturbed by someone at the house and fled the scene. They had damaged the front window lock and frame on gaining entry, and they exited by the front door. A Garda spokesman said it's common practice for burglars to have two means of escape when they are stealing from a property, and they usually prefer exiting by a door rather than a window as doors are easier for quick escapes. Nothing was stolen during the Killyon break-in.

Between Friday November 26th and Saturday December 4th a house was broken into in Thomastown, Rath. The house was vacant and the burglar entered through the front window and exited via the back door, damaging both in transit. Nothing was stolen.

The third burglary happened at a shed behind a house in Noggus, Ferbane, between Saturday November 20th and Sunday December 5th. A couple of expensive tools were stolen. They were a Husqvarna Hedgecutter and an Oleo Mac Chainsaw.

The Garda spokesman said he wanted to remind members of the public to be careful during this dark time of the year, a time when burglaries usually increase in number. "We want to remind people to secure their sheds and to visit their vacant properties on a regular basis and leave nothing valuable in those vacant properties. If you see anything suspicious please call us here in the Birr station at (057) 9120016/9169710."