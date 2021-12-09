Roscrea Hurling Club opens new stand and honours men of 1971

SATURDAY last, December 4th, was a special and historic day for Roscrea Hurling Club as they opened a magnificent new spectator stand at St Cronan’s Park and honoured their 1971 All-Ireland Club Championship winning heroes.

Proceedings began at 2pm with an exhibition game between Roscrea and St Rynagh’s, who contested the first ever All-Ireland Club championship 50 years ago almost to the day. The original final was played in Birr and was refereed by one Frank Murphy with Roscrea winning out 4-5 to 2-5.

After the game the formal proceedings began with MC and ruani Proinnsias Loughnane inviting club patron Fr Michael Harding to bless the new stand. This was followed by an address from club Chairman Mark McLoughlin who welcomed everyone and in particular the guests of honour, members of the 1971 team. He outlined the process behind the planning, funding and construction of the stand and paid tribute to all those who had helped make this club objective a reality. He thanked in particular the many businesses, families and individuals who had lent their financial backing to the project as sponsors. He then invited Club President Mick Hogan and 1971 winning Captain Donie Moloney to join him in cutting the ribbon and officially opening the new stand.

This was followed by a presentation to the members of the All-Ireland winning team. Each member was presented with a beautiful inscribed wall plaque and a tie commemorating their unique achievement in winning the first ever All-Ireland club championship. Those honoured were selectors John Joe Maher RIP (represented by his cousin Tom), Willie O’Reilly RIP (represented by his son Tom), Billy Brussels RIP (represented by his son Ger), Martin Loughnane RIP (represented by his daughter Nuala), Jack Moloney RIP (represented by his daughter Tess), Luke Carroll RIP (represented by his great grandson Conor), Joe Cunningham RIP (represented by his son Eamonn), Masseur Danny Moloney, Players Tadhg Murphy, Kieran Carey RIP (represented by his wife Nancy), Patsy Rowland, Mick Hogan, Jody Spooner, Willie Stapleton, Liam Brussels RIP (represented by his son Paul), Micky Nolan, Francis Loughnane, Barney Hogan, Mick Minogue, Tadhg O’Connor, Brendan Maher, Aidan Spooner, Pat Dynan RIP (represented by his son Trevor), Liam Spooner, Jackie Shanahan, Donie Moloney, Joe Tynan, Jackie Hannon RIP (represented by Fearghas Hannon), Harry Loughnane (represented by his grandson Aaron), Joe Cunningham, Jimmy Crampton.

The occasion concluded with refreshments very kindly sponsored by Pauline Loughnane served in the clubhouse where members of the Roscrea and St Rynagh's 71 teams had an opportunity to mingle and remember old times.