Christmas lights switched on in Birr

The Christmas lights were switched on in Birr on Friday.
THE Christmas Lights Committee deserves big thanks for their very hard work in the raising of funds for this year's festive season in Birr.
The lights were officially switched on last Fridayand there was widespread praise for how beautiful they looked. They look ideal for a beautiful heritage town like Birr.
On Saturday Santa visited Oxmantown Mall once again to entertain the kids. This was a great success. Santa brought the snow with him again, as well as Selection Boxes for every child. The kids loved the music and amazing light display.
Tullamore man Laurence Murphy has until the end of this month to pay full compensation to people he defrauded of money today's circuit court heard
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.