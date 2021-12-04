Free public WIFI launched in Nenagh

FREE public WIFI, which has been provided as part of the WiFi4EU initiative, is now live in Nenagh town centre. Free WIFI is now available in the public areas around the Nenagh Arts Centre, Kickham Street, Pearse Street, Mitchel Street, Kenyon Street and Silver Street. Free WIFI will also be available at the Town Park and Leisure Centre on the Dublin Road, Nenagh. The Wifi4EU Scheme is funded by the European Commission, Department of Rural & Community Development and Tipperary County Council.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr Michael O Meara stated: "This is fantastic news for Nenagh town and it is just one of many examples of the great work that is taking place. Nenagh is very much open for business and this initiative is important as we come into the key festive season for the retail sector. This service is only possible thanks to the local businesses that have been very supportive of the project. The initiative, which has brought free Wi-Fi hotspots to the town, will improve digital connectivity for those visiting and shopping in Nenagh. Congratulations to everyone who was associated with this project.”

The WiFi4EU initiative aims to promote citizens' interest in high capacity internet services. It also aims to contribute towards digital inclusion, and promote digital literacy. Consumers will be able to benefit from better and quicker access to public services, public data and our local cultural information.

Pat Slattery, Director of Services Tipperary County Council stated: “Tipperary County Council is delighted to support this WiFi Initiative. This infrastructure is important to attract tourists, investors and also a talented workforce to Nenagh Town. This will ensure that our local communities and visitors to the town will benefit from a free WiFi Network.”

Broadband Officer with Tipperary County Council, Simon Howe, commented: “The advances in digital technologies are changing how local authorities deliver services and the manner by which we engage and communicate with local citizens and business. There is a need to use digital technology to drive economic development and prosperity in all our urban and rural areas within which we operate and to capitalise on the rapidly growing digital economy.”

District Administrator with Nenagh Municipal District, Rosemary Joyce said, “The Wifi4EU Initiative will increase the quality of life in our local community by facilitating access to essential services, for example e-Health, e-education and e-Government, allow the creation of new digital inclusion offers, e.g. digital skills training, and promote the development of local small and medium-sized enterprises innovating in digital products and services in Nenagh Town.”

The new service was installed by Magnet Plus [formerly Magnet Networks], and Philip Clapperton for Magnet Plus said: "We are delighted to have completed the installation of free Wi-Fi in Nenagh Town as part of the WiFi4EU initiative. This free service will enhance both residents and visitor experience when visiting Nenagh Town."

To complement this initiative, Tipperary County Council is also installing two ‘Smart Benches’ in Nenagh. These will be located at Nenagh Arts Centre and at Nenagh Leisure Centre. They will be located outdoors and will facilitate the charging of mobile phones and the display of digital information.