Birr Christmas Lights drive-by Santa

Santa and Mrs Claus waving to the cars in Oxmantown Mall during last year's drive-by.
BIRR Christmas Lights and Birr Tidy Towns are holding a Drive by Santa on Saturday next December 4th on Oxmantown Mall, Birr, from 3.30pm to 7.30pm. There is a charge of €10 per car.
The team are busy working behind the scenes to make this a very special experience for all our little folk.
