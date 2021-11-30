Search

30 Nov 2021

Christmas rare book bargains in Roscrea Vincent's Shop

A copy of the first edition of the Roscrea People beside the 2018 edition

Famed bibliophile and author and cherished son of Roscrea, George Cunningham has made available some very rare and desirable books in the Vincent's Shop in Roscrea - some of which are very sought after by online collectors.

The Vincent's shop in Roscrea has been the recipient recently of a large donation of new and interesting books all of which are now available at rock bottom prices. And at the same time all the money goes to help those in need in the community.

Multiple copies of the Roscrea People of the Year booklet are available at the give away price of €1 each, or agreed price for multiple copies. These are much sought after now and a rare chance to complete your collection.

These booklets were produced each year with bios of the worthy recipients from 1987 up to the demise of the awards in 2018. They range from 16 to 24 pages.

New children’s books, new Irish non fiction and fiction; wonderful collection of trains and railwayiana; car manuals for Skoda, Fiat and others. Multiple copies of two magazines: Model Engineer and Stationary Engine, which are long out of print and very desirable for collectors. Eileen at SVP is open to realistic offers for quantities.

Also you can order your copy of two of George Cunningham’s publications: the hard back limited edition of the Modern Story of St Cronan’s RC Roscrea, available for €10 - which is the definitive history of the famed Church in painstaking detail.

Burren Journey West is internationally recognised as the Bible of the Burren and has been translated into several languages. Long out of print and very difficult to obtain and only available in Vincent's for €5. These can even be signed by George if desired.

"Call into Church Street and see these and many other great bargains", George advises and find yourself a very special Christmas gift.

