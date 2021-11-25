Search

25 Nov 2021

Community swabbers sought in Offaly as numbers seeking Covid tests grow

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

THE HSE is seeking to hire community swabbers in Offaly to work at the Covid testing centre at Clonminch in Tullamore. 

Large numbers of people are going for tests as the number of transmissions rise. The latest figures from the HSE shows that so far this month in Offaly 11,460 have had a test.

There  are no Covid tests available for today at the Clonminch Testing Centre.

At the time of writing there were just three appointments available for tomorrow November 26, at  3.05pm. 3.25pm and 3.45pm.

The number of people going for a test in the county has been steadily rising since August 2021 when the figure for that month was 3,173. By September the numbers had risen to 8,171, the upward trajectory continued with 9,141 in October, finally rising to 11,460 this month.

The swabbers require no prior experience as the HSE says it will provide training. Swabbers are being recruited right across Ireland.

