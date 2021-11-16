Search

16/11/2021

Details of free buses to ferry Offaly farmers to 'Save Irish Farming' rally

FARM PROTEST

Farmers at a previous IFA protest in Dublin

Reporter:

Ger Scully

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

TWO buses will ferry farmers from across Offaly to the Save Irish Farming rally which will be held in Merrion Square in Dublin at 11am on Sunday next, November 21.

“We want to highlight the importance of farming to people and the Irish economy,” said Offaly IFA Chairman, Richard Scally.

He revealed that IFA have organised free buses to travel from Offaly to the rally.

Mr Scally stressed that Covid guidelines must be adhered to. People travelling on the buses must wear a mask and   refrain from handshaking when attending the rally. All farm families are encouraged to attend. 

Please book your seat on the bus by calling the IFA office on 057 93 41447. 

“We need a minimum of five to six members per branch to attend,” stressed Mr Scally.

The details of the bus runs are as follows

Bus No 1: 8.05 am – Coolderry parish hall; 8.20 am – Sharavogue, Black Bull; 8.30 am – Birr, Emmet Square; 8.40am – Fivealley; 8.50am – Kilcormac, the Square; 9am – Blueball, Tom Doolan's; 9.20am – Ballinagar, church; 9.30am – Daingean, church; 9.40am – Mountlucas, Mona Bar; 9.55am – Edenderry, the Square.

Bus No 2: 8am – Banagher, Brosna Lodge; 8.15am – Cloghan, Hugo Loonam Motors; 8.25am – Ferbane, school, Cloghan road; 8.40am – Ballycumber, Gussies; 8.50am – Clara, library, Ballycumber road; 9.10am – Tullamore, Court Hotel.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media