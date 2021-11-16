Details of free buses to ferry Offaly farmers to 'Save Irish Farming' rally

TWO buses will ferry farmers from across Offaly to the Save Irish Farming rally which will be held in Merrion Square in Dublin at 11am on Sunday next, November 21.

“We want to highlight the importance of farming to people and the Irish economy,” said Offaly IFA Chairman, Richard Scally.

He revealed that IFA have organised free buses to travel from Offaly to the rally.

Mr Scally stressed that Covid guidelines must be adhered to. People travelling on the buses must wear a mask and refrain from handshaking when attending the rally. All farm families are encouraged to attend.

Please book your seat on the bus by calling the IFA office on 057 93 41447.

“We need a minimum of five to six members per branch to attend,” stressed Mr Scally.

The details of the bus runs are as follows

Bus No 1: 8.05 am – Coolderry parish hall; 8.20 am – Sharavogue, Black Bull; 8.30 am – Birr, Emmet Square; 8.40am – Fivealley; 8.50am – Kilcormac, the Square; 9am – Blueball, Tom Doolan's; 9.20am – Ballinagar, church; 9.30am – Daingean, church; 9.40am – Mountlucas, Mona Bar; 9.55am – Edenderry, the Square.

Bus No 2: 8am – Banagher, Brosna Lodge; 8.15am – Cloghan, Hugo Loonam Motors; 8.25am – Ferbane, school, Cloghan road; 8.40am – Ballycumber, Gussies; 8.50am – Clara, library, Ballycumber road; 9.10am – Tullamore, Court Hotel.