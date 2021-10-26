Decision due this week on proposed housing development in Offaly

Offaly County Council will reveal its decision on Thursday of this week
A decision is due this week on an application to build 60 two storey dwellings in the Arden area of Tullamore.
The proposal is for a mix of 12 one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom terrace houses, one three-bedroom detached house, 28 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, two four bedroom semi-detached houses. One five bedroom detached house
Each dwelling will have an option for a solar panel on the roof slope, the provision for a private amenity space, and two car parking spaces for each dwelling. The application is in the name of Sheila Doorley.
October 28 is the date for a decision.
Arden has become an extremely popular area for developers in the last few years. Only recently approval was given to Riverpoint Construction for a 90 bed nursing home and 77 residential units in the area.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.