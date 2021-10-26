Search

Decision due this week on proposed housing development in Offaly

Offaly County Council will reveal its decision on Thursday of this week

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

A decision is due this week on an application to build 60 two storey dwellings in the Arden area of Tullamore.

The proposal is for a mix of 12 one-bedroom apartments, 16 two-bedroom terrace houses, one three-bedroom detached house, 28 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, two four bedroom semi-detached houses. One five bedroom detached house

Each dwelling will have an option for a solar panel on the roof slope, the provision for a private amenity space, and two car parking spaces for each dwelling. The application is in the name of Sheila Doorley.

 October 28 is the date for a decision.

Arden has become an extremely popular area for developers in the last few years. Only recently approval was given to Riverpoint Construction for a 90 bed nursing home and 77 residential units in the area.  

