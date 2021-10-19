Covid testing and vaccination centres still busy in Offaly

ALMOST 800 people went for a Covid test last weekend at the Clonminch Test Centre in Tullamore.

Friday October 15, 282 were swabbed.

Saturday 16, 224 were swabbed.

Sunday October 17, 288 were swabbed.

In all a total of 794 people went along to be tested over the weekend.

Meanwhile vaccinations are also continuing. At the vaccination centre established at Mucklagh Community Centre on August 30, staff are kept busy.

Last Sunday 70 people attended for their vaccine, while 83 people had made appointments for either dose one or dose two on Monday October 18.

The Vaccination Team at the Mucklagh centre have almost completed booster vaccinations at the 10 Community Care units in the County.

In total, the Offaly Vaccination Team have administered 60,670 vaccines including in organised clinics, community care centres and to immunocompromised persons, since opening in Tullamore, on May 3 last.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has now approved a booster vaccine for over 60s which will probably mean a rise in the numbers attending the centre for their third vaccine.

In a press conference held yesterday Tuesday October 19 Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there will be an increased role for antigen testing.

Taoiseach Michael Martin has expressed concern over the rising levels of Covid and the rise in infections in hospital settings.

In other developments people will still be required to show their Covid Vaccination Certificates when dining and they will still have to wear masks indoors.

However, on a more positive note normal trading hours can resume in bars and restaurants with table service only. Nightclubs are to reopen with patrons required to show their covid cert.

Caps have been lifted on Religious ceremonies. These new measures will be in place until February 2022.