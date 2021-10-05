Council sells land to businesses in Ferbane and Daingean

Offaly County Council has sold land to two companies in Ferbane Business & Technology Park
Offaly County Council has sold three plots of land in Daingean and Ferbane netting it an income of over about €130,000.
It sold about an acre at Townspark, Daingean to Annette McNamee, of Togher, Daingean for a sum of €18,000.
It sold site number 18 (which is 2.3 acres in size) in Ferbane Business & Technology Park to Whiteriver (WRG) Limited for the sum of €62,500.
And it sold No 25 and No 26 Ferbane Business and Technology Park to C&C Property Investments Ltd for a sum of €50,000.
The three businesses all plan to use the land in order to expand. The two Ferbane sites will remain subject to planning restrictions.
Daingean Garden & Nursery Centre has been run by Annette McNamee since 2016. The Councillors wished her well as she expands her business.
Whiteriver Group are distributors of laminate / hardwood flooring, composite decking, internal doors and mouldings.
Property Investment companies like C&C source suitable properties and help you with the purchase process.
The councillors wished the two Ferbane businesses a vibrant and successful future. Cllr Eamon Dooley pointed out that Ferbane Business and Technology Park has been an excellent part of the town's life for many years.
