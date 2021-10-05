Search

05/10/2021

Council sells land to businesses in Ferbane and Daingean

Council sells land to businesses in Ferbane and Daingean

Offaly County Council has sold land to two companies in Ferbane Business & Technology Park

Offaly County Council has sold three plots of land in Daingean and Ferbane netting it an income of over about €130,000.
  It sold about an acre at Townspark, Daingean to Annette McNamee, of Togher, Daingean for a sum of €18,000.
  It sold site number 18 (which is 2.3 acres in size) in Ferbane Business & Technology Park to Whiteriver (WRG) Limited for the sum of €62,500.
  And it sold No 25 and No 26 Ferbane Business and Technology Park to C&C Property Investments Ltd for a sum of €50,000.
  The three businesses all plan to use the land in order to expand. The two Ferbane sites will remain subject to planning restrictions.
  Daingean Garden & Nursery Centre has been run by Annette McNamee since 2016. The Councillors wished her well as she expands her business.
  Whiteriver Group are distributors of laminate / hardwood flooring, composite decking, internal doors and mouldings. 
  Property Investment companies like C&C source  suitable properties and help you with the purchase process.
  The councillors wished the two Ferbane businesses a vibrant and successful future. Cllr Eamon Dooley  pointed out that Ferbane Business and Technology Park has been an excellent part of the town's life for many years.
   

