IRELAND WEATHER: Weather set to be more changeable this week according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast

After a very settled start to 2022, the weather looks set to change this week according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

According to Met Eireann, the weather will gradually become more changeable as the week goes on and over the weekend with the Atlantic having more of an influence.

According to Met Eireann, it will be cold on Tuesday night as temperatures dip to between -1 and 4 degrees with patchy mist, fog and frost in places. Any fog, mist or frost will clear early on Wednesday. Most areas will be dry for daylight hours; milder and breezier than recent days, in brisk southwest winds. Sunny spells at first but with cloudy outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing in the west and northwest during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur after dark.

There will still be a lot of dry weather for the rest of the week, though some light rain will occur at times ️ ️



Winds will remain mostly light but they will freshen for a time later on Wednesday into Thursday pic.twitter.com/lultBExDvx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 24, 2022

It will be cloudy and mild on Wednesday night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to sink southeastwards with drier and clearer conditions following on from the northwest to most parts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, veering northwesterly as the rain clears and decreasing light to moderate.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann states that any remaining cloud and patchy light rain and drizzle in southern parts, will clear early on Thursday morning, to leave a mainly dry bright day plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Mainly dry and chilly on Thursday night with mostly clear skies for a time, though cloud will increase into western parts later in the night. Lowest temperatures generally of -1 to +3 degrees with some frost and maybe a few isolated mist or fog patches. It will become a little milder in western parts later in the night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann states that a few bright spells possible in the east at first on Friday, but cloud will continue to increase from the west, bringing a little patchy light rain and drizzle mainly to western and southwestern parts. It will be mainly dry though in many places. A milder day with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in moderate south to southwest winds, freshening a little later in the day in the west and northwest.

Mild, cloudy and breezy on Friday night with a little rain and drizzle, especially in western and southern parts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, it will be breezy and mostly cloudy for a time on Saturday with just a little patchy light rain and drizzle at first, but with a band of more persistent rain extending from the northwest. A clearance will follow from the northwest through the afternoon and evening with some bright or sunny spells, especially for the northern half of the country. A little rain and drizzle may persist in some southern and southwestern parts. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees though it will become a little cooler later as the rain clears, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds, veering northwesterly later and moderating.

While Met Eireann says there is some uncertainty for Sunday, it looks like it will become breezy or rather windy with rain, which may be heavy at times in places. Highest temperatures ranging from around 6 degrees in the north, up to 12 degrees further south.