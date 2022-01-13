IRELAND WEATHER: Latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming weekend

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming weekend is for high pressure to continue to bring generally settled weather, with typical temperatures for the time of year. There will be some rain at times this weekend.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for Friday says that the frost, ice and any mist and fog will generally clear tomorrow morning to leave a dry day. There may the odd isolated patch of mist and fog lingering into the afternoon. There'll be a good lot of cloud across the country in general, but again some bright or sunny spells will develop too. Highest temperatures generally of 5 to 9 degrees, in just light southeast or variable breezes.

Mainly dry on Friday night but rather cloudy with just occasional clearer periods. Some patches of fog will form in light southerly winds, and there may be patchy drizzle too near coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally, milder in the southwest.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday will have a good deal of dry weather with a mix of cloud and some brighter periods. There will be patches of light rain or drizzle too. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with a mainly light southerly breeze.

Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain. Rain developing in western areas early in the night. Some fog may form in any prolonged clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Light to moderate southwest winds will veer northwest overnight.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will begin cloudy in most areas and damp, with some lingering rain or drizzle. Any patches of fog in the morning will be slow to clear. It will become drier in the afternoon with sunny spells developing, and just light northerly winds. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. The night will be mostly clear and dry in largely calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees over the northern half of the country leading to some frost, milder further south.