Track live where snow is going to fall in Ireland as Met Eireann Snow and Ice Warning now in effect
Met Eireann's Snow and Ice Warning for Ireland is now in effect and remains in place until Friday morning. See the live tracker below to see where snow is likely to fall in the coming hours.
The Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning for Ireland comes into place at 4pm on Thursday and remains in place until 11am on Friday.
Met Éireann is warning that there will be scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches on Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning. This will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts. Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also.
You can track the latest forecast for the snow live on the windy.com weather tracker below. Simply press the play button for the forecasted snowfall. Some models are showing widespread snow right across the country.
