Search

11 Nov 2022

Met Eireann forecast 'low pressure anomaly' will continue to dictate weather in Ireland for coming weeks

'Low pressure anomaly' to bring high temperatures but very wet weather to Ireland in coming weeks Met Eireann warns

'Low pressure anomaly' to bring high temperatures but very wet weather to Ireland in coming weeks Met Eireann warns PIC: WX Charts

Reporter:

Damian Moran

11 Nov 2022 2:39 PM

A 'low pressure anomaly' is set to bring high temperatures to Ireland for much of the rest of November but with the warmer temperature will also come some very wet weather. 

According to Met Eireann's monthly weather forecast, the next two weeks will see higher than usual rainfall amounts with temperatures also set to remain unusually high. 

The weather looks set to change at the end of November with Met Eireann stating forecasting that the weather will be drier with temperatures remaining on the high side but trending toward more typical temperatures for the time of year. 

The full monthly forecast from Met Eireann is as follows.

Week 1 (Friday 11 November to Thursday 17 November)

According to Met Eireann, the trend towards low pressure continues in to the week beginning Friday, November 11 bringing higher than usual rainfall amounts for much of the country, the west and south in particular. Temperatures are expected to remain higher than usual too with the east in particular showing the trend for warmer weather.

Week 2 (Friday 18 November to Thursday 24 November)

Met Eireann says that week two shows little change in conditions with the low pressure anomaly staying in place. Low pressure dominating to the northwest with anticyclonic conditions more likely over continental Europe. The high temperatures persist across Europe and here with further wet weather likely in Ireland. Particularly in the northwest.

Week 3 (Friday 25 November to Thursday 01 December)

Met Eireann says there’s a signal for ridging to develop by the end of week two with week three looking like a drier week overall. Temperatures remain on the high side of normal for the time of year but with a trend to more typical temperatures developing.

Week 4 (Friday 02 December to Thursday 08 December)

Met Eireann says there is no strong signal for week four of the outlook period but the warmer signal remains in place, the east and south trending towards drier weather under the influence of anticyclonic conditions over Europe. More chance for showers in the west and northwest.

In relation to its monthly forecasts, Met Eireann says it can at times provide an insight into weather patterns in the month ahead however, they should not be used for specific planning purposes as they have generally low skill compared with the 10-day forecast. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media