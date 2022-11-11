Tullamore Cycling Club donates €12,000 to local charities

Tullamore Cycling and Touring Club proudly presented two cheques of six thousand euros each to both the Offaly Kidney Association and Offaly Hospice.

Supporting the Offaly Hospice and Offaly Kidney Association this year has been such a pleasure for Tullamore Cycling Club, and we are so delighted to be able to support such wonderful charities who do such fantastic work in our community. These donations are the culmination of many months of work and fundraising that went into the Spin-a-thon in the Bridge Centre Tullamore in early August, and the Pat Colgan Pedal the Peaks Charity Cycle that took place on August 28th earlier this year. This event saw over three hundred and thirty cyclists take to the roads of Offaly and Laois. It was a huge success with so many cyclists taking part and having a great day.

Tullamore Cycling and Touring Club would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all our sponsors who contributed and supported this fundraiser over the past few months. Without their support, this event would not be able to go ahead, and we are extremely grateful for their generous financial support.

Tullamore Cycling and Touring Club are so fortunate to have such a brilliant community of members and volunteers who get behind the Pat Colgan event each year and support it. The members and their families and friends have come on board to help with the planning, organisation, and preparation for the Pat Colgan Pedal the Peaks over the past few months. We are so grateful to be part of such a fantastic club and part of such a supportive and helpful cycling community.

Adrian Carroll wins in Louth CX Race

Last Saturday 5th of November, Adrian Carroll and Emma Delaney travelled to Co. Louth for round three of the Leinster Cyclocross League. Both cyclists have been racing cyclocross consistently this season with good results for both. Emma raced in the women, and finished well in the bunch. Adrian finished in 2nd place two weeks ago in Glencullen in a nail biting finish, just missing out on first place. This weekend, however, Adrian wasn’t taking 2nd place, and determined to get a win, won the sprint by seven seconds for a well-deserved win. He is now likely to be promoted to the A league division in the Cyclocross League.